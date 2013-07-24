July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Tat Hong Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date July 31, 2018
Coupon 4.50 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 276.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date July 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS & OCBC
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
