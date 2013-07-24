July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 01, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Payment Date August 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN, BAML, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam Euronext

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0956253636

