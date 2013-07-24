July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.611

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.8bp

Over the March 2018 OBL

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GOBH9

Data supplied by International Insider.