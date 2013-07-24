July 24 - Assets invested globally in ETFs and ETPs are at $2.05 trillion, down from the end of May 2013 high. Average daily trading volumes in ETFs/ETPs were $92.2 billion, an increase of 31.1 percent from May and the highest since October 2011.

"Market uncertainty surrounding the future of QE programs and volatility in the markets caused investors to withdraw US$3.75 billion from ETFs and ETPs in June," according to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner at ETFGI. Read more: here Keywords: ALPHANOW/XXXXX

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.