* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.55 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.44 percent lower. * Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide. * Foreign institutional investors sold 4.04 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows. * Earnings on Thursday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, ITC, ACC Ltd and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd * Expiry of July derivative contracts is also expected to add to the volatility. * Analysts say the RBI's new measures will keep equity investors worried on its policy stance, while stoking fears of more such moves in near future. * Also on watch, Holcim is to raise its stake in India's Ambuja Cements Ltd in a restructuring of its operations in the country that the Swiss cement maker said would cut costs.