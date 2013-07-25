* Indian federal bonds will wait for thw sale of cash management bills by the government, the cutoffs offered by the RBI are keenly watched for rate direction. * RBI to sell 30 billion rupees each of 28-, 56-day cash bills as part of its efforts to mop up rupee liquidity. * RBI's offer of high yields in t-bill sale on Wednesday has sparked fears that high short-term rates will stay. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 25 bps up at 8.42 pct. Yields have surged 87 bps since the central bank started tightening cash. * Near-end OIS rates may maintain higher bias with a further flattening of the curve. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)