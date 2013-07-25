* USD/INR is expected to open stronger versus its close of 59.13/14 on Wednesday tracking gains in most other Asian pairs and weakness in regional equity markets. * Traders however say the central bank measures to curb rupee weakness could limit sharp gains in the pair. * The pair is seen opening at about 59.25 levels and moving in a 59 to 59.50 range. 59 is expected to be a crucial support for the pair, dealers say, adding a conclusive breach of that level can take the pair down to 58.40. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.6 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)