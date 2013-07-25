* The BSE index edges down 0.04 percent and the NSE index inches down 0.11 percent. * Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 12.5 percent after Holcim Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the company in a restructuring of its operations in India. Shares in ACC Ltd fall 4 percent. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1 percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings, after touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. * Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide. * Foreign institutional investors sold 4.04 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)