* Indian federal bonds yields drop after early spike as rupee stability brings calm. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.40 percent after rising to 8.48 percent in early session. * Rupee showing some signs of stability after RBI measures. * RBI to sell 30 billion rupees each of 28-, 56-day cash bills as part of its efforts to mop up rupee liquidity. * "It will be watched to see whether RBI offers cutoffs as high as 11 pct," says dealer. * RBI's offer of high yields in t-bill sale on Wednesday has sparked fears that high short-term rates will stay. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)