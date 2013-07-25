* USD/INR breaks below 59, falling to as much as 58.93, its lowest since June 19 and weaker compared with its Wednesday's close of 59.13/14. * Traders say foreign banks seen selling the greenback on the back of the central bank measures, which has made the domestic currency much costlier. * Essar Oil was also spotted selling the greenback, two traders say, though the quantum of sale was not known. * The pair is seen holding in a 58.80 to 59.20 range in the rest of the session. * Month-end dollar demand from importers particularly oil is expected to keep losses in check, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)