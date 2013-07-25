* Shares in India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains 4.4 percent after its adjusted operating margins for June-quarter came in at 14.85 percent, higher than estimates of about 13 percent, analysts say. * Hero reported a net profit of 5.49 billion rupees ($92 million) for the three months to end-June, compared with 6.15 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell to 61.27 billion rupees from 62.47 billion rupees. * "Operating profit is appearing substantially higher than expectation as the company has not taken the full impact of increase in raw material cost given company compensates its vendors with a lag of a quarter," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, an analyst tracking the sector at Sunidhi Securities. * Also, Macquarie upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its target price to 1,960 rupee from 1,250 rupees, citing attractive valuations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)