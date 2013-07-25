* India's one-year OIS rate backs off from near five-year highs, hit earlier in the session. The pair is now flat on day at 9.47 percent after earlier rising to 9.57 percent. * The five-year rate is also flat at 8.43 percent after gaining to 8.53 percent. * The rates, which rose in early session, tracking higher U.S. treasury yields, now easing on the rupee gains. * The central bank accepts 40 bids for 279.38 billion rupees, received bids worth 280.47 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)