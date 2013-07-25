* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the April-June quarter when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Maruti to report an operating profit of 11.27 billion rupees ($190.7 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 11.99 billion rupees. * Maruti shares are down 0.41 percent at 0741 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)