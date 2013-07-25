July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 73bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 73bp

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0954842554

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.