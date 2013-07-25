* India's overnight cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent, compared with its close of 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday on the back of some demand on the eve of the reporting Friday. * The weighted average rate in the call money market stands at 8.71 percent, well below the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. * Traders expect cash rates to climb towards the emergency funding rate at the start of the new fortnight on Saturday. * Volumes in the call money market have been slightly lower due to less demand in the second week of the reporting fortnight, traders said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)