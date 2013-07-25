* USD/INR trades at 58.96/97 versus its close of 59.13/14 as the central bank's latest set of measures reduce the allure of the dollar with exporters jumping in to sell the greenback at higher levels. * Foreign banks also seen selling the dollar, traders say, adding that there were also some inflows from Essar Oil and L&T, seen earlier in the day. * Traders, however, add that sustained demand from importers looking to meet month-end commitments limit a sharp fall in the pair. * The pair is expected to edge further down towards 58.50 levels, dealers say. * For the recent central bank measures see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)