* Indian federal bonds see a small rally after cash bill sale largely in line. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield eases after the auction, now down 18 bps on the day at 8.24 percent. * Dealers waiting for next test for government - a 150 billion rupees bond sale on Friday. * Call rates expected to rise from Monday when the new reserves reporting fortnight starts and new cash reserve reporting rule kicks in. * Call rate expected to shoot up past 10 pct from next week as cash tightens more. * Dealers say buying bonds a disincentive for now, as reflected in low volumes, as negative cost of carry remains a concern. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)