* India's one-year onshore dollar premium drops sharply to 476 points from a 15-year high of 518 points on Wednesday as exporters seen receiving forwards on expectations the rupee may strengthen further. * Traders say the drop in bond yields also prompting receiving in forwards. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 20 basis points on the day. * Banks also seeing some long client positions in forwards getting unwound, traders say. * The rupee rose to as high as 58.76 on Thursday, but was last trading at 59.11/12, in line with its close of 59.13/14 on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)