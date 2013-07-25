BRIEF-SYNLAB Limited says Novo A/S to raise stake in co to c.20 pct
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower DZ Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschaftsbank
Frankfurt Am Main
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 30, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102
Reoffer price 102
Yield 2.66 pct
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DZ1JB11
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
* Loo Kar Pui Paul will be appointed as an executive director of Cathay Pacific