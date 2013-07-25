July 25 Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) reported a 32 percent drop in quarterly profit as costs jumped, sending its shares down 23 percent in after-market trading.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $71.5 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June, from $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Expedia earned 64 cents per share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $1.21 billion.

Selling and marketing costs jumped 33 percent to $590.5 million, while general and administrative expenses rose 10 percent. (r.reuters.com/dur89t)

Expedia, whose brands include Hotels.com and discount website Hotwire, has been spending on technology and international expansion to better compete against rivals such as Priceline Com Inc (PCLN.O) and Orbitz Worldwide Inc OWW.N.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

