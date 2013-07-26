* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.56 percent. * Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. * Foreign institutional investors sold 4.42 billion rupees of cash shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. * Earnings on Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Wipro Ltd. * Traders says market may remain range bound ahead of RBI's policy review on July 30. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)