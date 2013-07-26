* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its close of 59.11/12, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and on the back of comments from the country's chief economic adviser. * India's Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country's record-high current account deficit. He said policy measures were geared to stabilise a weak rupee in a way that only does "minimal damage" to growth. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The pair is seen opening below 59 levels and moving in a 58.80 to 59.20 range initially in the session. * Traders will also monitor the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)