* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.19 percent on Thursday, may open lower following comments from the chief economic adviser, but the sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day will prevent a sharp fall. * Traders will keep positions light ahead of the sale of debt while the cut-offs will be crucial for near-term direction. The central bank set higher-than-expected cut-off yields at last week's sale. * India's Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country's record-high current account deficit. He said policy measures were geared to stabilise a weak rupee in a way that only does "minimal damage" to growth.