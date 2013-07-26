* Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 4.3 percent ahead of its April-June earnings later in the day, down for a second day after hitting an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. * Parent Unilever Plc has become more cautious about prospects for emerging markets, a big growth driver for the consumer goods company, which reported underlying second-quarter sales growth shy of market expectations. * Hindustan Unilever also said on Thursday that Life Insurance Corp of India sold 67.3 million shares at 600 rupees per share. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)