* Citigroup downgrades Indian property developer DLF Ltd to "sell" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 150 rupees from 209 rupees. * "High leverage and mounting interest costs combined with tough macro, slowing demand, and the possibility of tighter liquidity pose significant downside risks," Citigroup said in a note dated on Thursday. * Citigroup added DLF would need a "rapid" resolution to its debt burden to preserve equity value over the medium term. * DLF is shedding non-core assets to pare debt, announcing on Thursday it would sell its 74 percent stake in a life insurance joint venture with U.S.-based Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd to Dewan Housing Finance Corp. * DLF shares were up 1 percent at 0547 GMT.