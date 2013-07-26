* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fail to hold on to earlier gains and are down 2.2 percent after analysts raised concerns about the carmaker's cautious outlook on car sales. * Although investors initially reacted positively to April-June results that showed a 49 percent rise in net profit, analysts warned Maruti Suzuki's cautious outlook on car demand could weigh on shares in the near-term. * A rise in discounts to push sales amid softening demand in diesel vehicles is also seen weighing on Maruti Suzuki shares, analysts add. * Company expects sales volumes to grow up to 5 percent in the current financial for domestic market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)