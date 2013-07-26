* The BSE index rises 0.17 percent and the NSE index is up 0.2 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.38 percent. * ITC Ltd gains 1.2 percent after a 4.5 percent fall on Thursday after its first-quarter earnings were seen as overdone. * Biocon Ltd gains 4.7 percent after saying late on Thursday its June-quarter net profit rose 19 percent beating consensus estimates. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 4.3 percent ahead of its April-June earnings later in the day, down for a second day after hitting an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)