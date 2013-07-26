* USD/INR stays weak at 58.94/95 after hitting a five-week low of 58.69 earlier in the session, and still down from its close of 59.11/12 on Thursday. * Some dollar demand of around $300 million from a large power firm along with month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms, pulls the pair off lows, traders say. * Traders say sentiment for the pair negative following comments from the chief economic adviser on Thursday. * Traders will await the results of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale to see if the central bank is successful in draining out rupee liquidity which will also be an indication of the central bank's conviction in propping up the rupee. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)