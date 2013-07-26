BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday (July 25)
Borrower Prada Spa
Issue Amount 130 million euro
Maturity Date August 01, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.641
Reoffer price 99.641
Spread 165 basis points
Payment Date August 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0956934318
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge