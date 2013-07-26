* India's overnight cash rate jumps to 10.20 percent, its highest since March 28 and sharply higher than its close of 6.25/6.30 percent on Thursday, as banks borrow three-day funds ahead of the start of a fresh reporting fortnight on Saturday. * Dealers say some last-minute demand from smaller banks also keeping cash rates alleviated. * The rate however is expected to settle close to 10 percent levels with the central bank's latest measures to drain rupee liquidity from the system taking effect from July 27. * The central bank limiting the amount of funds it will lend to banks at 0.5 percent of their total deposits and lending additional funds at the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent, would mean the call rate shifts up to the emergency rate, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)