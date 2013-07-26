* Indian shares are expected to falter, with banks remaining weak ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday. * The review comes after the RBI's decision to shore up short-term interest rates to defend the rupee has hit banks and other financial shares. * The RBI is expected to keep policy rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged, with investors focused on its statement for cues about future action. * Bond yields and rupee movements will also be tracked as investors fear the RBI's measures to defend to currency will lead to higher borrowing costs and hurt economic growth. * Global share movements will also be important as the Federal Reserve is due to end its two-day meeting on July 31. * Blue chips such as IDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will also report quarterly results in the week ahead. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Earnings: UltraTech Cement Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, IDFC India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board to consider Jet Airways Ltd -Etihad deal Tues: Reserve Bank of India's policy review Earnings: NTPC Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd , Dr.Reddy's Laboratories results. Wed: Earnings: United Spirits Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd Thur: Earnings: Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd NS>, Idea Cellular Ltd , Bank of Baroda Manufacturing PMI for July Fri: India's foreign reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)