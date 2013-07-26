* India government bonds give up gains after selling comes in post auction cut-off. The benchmark 10-year bond yield now flat at 8.19 percent, after easing to as much as 8.09 percent earlier in the session. * Auction cut-off broadly in line with market expectations. * Dealers awaiting to see whether all bonds fully sold or some papers saw devolvement. * Volumes continue to languish at 125.50 billion rupees on lack of policy clarity. * Policy awaited on July 30 with most market participants still expecting status quo. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)