* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.24 percent. * Japanese stocks fell on Monday morning, underperforming other Asian markets as the yen hit a one-month high against a dollar hamstrung by expectations of dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a policy review this week. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.78 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold 4.89 billion rupees worth of shares on the segment, exchange data showed. * Earnings on Monday: UltraTech Cement Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd. * Indian shares expected to falter, with banks remaining weak ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)