* Indian government bond yields may open slightly lower on positive cues from crude and US Treasuries, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.16 percent on Friday. * Trading expected to remain volatile ahead of the RBI's rate decision on Tuesday with dealers expecting Governor D. Subbarao to give some clarity on how long current cash tightening steps will remain in place. * Trading bands removed for Monday. * Call rate expected to remain elevated as new reporting rules on higher daily cash reserve ratio maintenance kick in. * RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1130GMT, will be watched for clues ahead of policy. * "Traders may not carry positions ahead of macroreview in evening," says a dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)