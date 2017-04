* USD/INR seen lower in early trades on firmer Asian currencies, say dealers. The pair last closed at 59.04/05 on Friday. * Month-end dollar demand for importers will be key, after they dragged INR down in late Friday session. * Asian FX trading firmer. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Nifty futures in Singapore trading flat while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.2 percent lower. * RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1130 GMT ahead of rate decision on Tuesday; will be closely watched for any comments on rupee. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)