* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4
basis points to 8.20 percent as banks pare some of their debt
holdings because of cash constraints in the overnight rate
market.
* Traders say deals in the overnight cash market have dried up
on Monday, in the early part of the new fortnight which began on
Saturday when the RBI's additional tightening measures unveiled
on July 23 kicked in, leaving banks with limited access to
liquidity.
* "There are no bids/offers in the call market, hence no money
with banks to buy bonds. This time the cash crunch is created by
RBI, so how long this lasts, only RBI can tell," a senior dealer
with a foreign bank said.
* Traders expect cash rates to shoot up above the marginal
standing facility or the central bank's emergency funding rate
of 10.25 percent on Monday.
* Indian banks borrowed 228.50 billion rupees under the
emergency window on July 26, central bank data shows.
* Sentiment is also expected to be cautious ahead of the policy
review on Tuesday, when the central bank is widely expected to
leave both the cash reserve ratio and the policy rate on hold.
* Dealers are, however, awaiting clarity on how long the recent
measures to shore up the rupee will remain in place.
