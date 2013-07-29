* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 8.20 percent as banks pare some of their debt holdings because of cash constraints in the overnight rate market. * Traders say deals in the overnight cash market have dried up on Monday, in the early part of the new fortnight which began on Saturday when the RBI's additional tightening measures unveiled on July 23 kicked in, leaving banks with limited access to liquidity. * "There are no bids/offers in the call market, hence no money with banks to buy bonds. This time the cash crunch is created by RBI, so how long this lasts, only RBI can tell," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * Traders expect cash rates to shoot up above the marginal standing facility or the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent on Monday. * Indian banks borrowed 228.50 billion rupees under the emergency window on July 26, central bank data shows. * Sentiment is also expected to be cautious ahead of the policy review on Tuesday, when the central bank is widely expected to leave both the cash reserve ratio and the policy rate on hold. * Dealers are, however, awaiting clarity on how long the recent measures to shore up the rupee will remain in place. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)