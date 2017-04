* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.38 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.5 percent. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 5.46 percent after J.P. Morgan and Macquarie downgrade their ratings, citing the prospect of slowing revenue. * Lenders extend recent falls ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday: HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India falls 1.2 percent. * However, Wipro Ltd gains 6.7 percent after the software services exporter issued dollar revenue guidance that was above estimates. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.78 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold 4.89 billion rupees worth of shares on the segment, exchange data showed.