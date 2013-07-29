* RBI is expected to sell 10 billion rupees ($168.9 million) worth of 1.44 percent 10-year inflation-linked bonds at a real yield of 3.18 percent over the wholesale price inflation rate at an auction later on Monday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers shows. * The highest forecast in the poll was for a real, or inflation-adjusted yield, of 3.5 percent, while the lowest was 3 percent. * In the secondary market, there were only two deals in the inflation-linked bond at 3.13 percent and 3.17 percent. * The debt will be indexed to the final wholesale price inflation with a four-month lag, meaning Monday's auction will be extrapolated from March's final WPI of 5.65 percent. * This would be the third tranche of inflation linkers being sold in the current fiscal year to March 2014. India plans to sell up to 150 billion rupees of the debt during the period. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com)