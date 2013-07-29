* UBS upgrades India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to
"buy" from "sell", saying valuations have turned "attractive"
after a recent sharp decline in shares on regulatory concerns.
* Ranbaxy shares have fallen more than 30 percent since May when
the company pled guilty to felony charges related to
manufacturing practices and for falsifying data in a $500
million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
* UBS says it does not expects Ranbaxy to face further
disruption in the U.S. business and expressed confidence the
drugmaker is taking steps to boost profitability and margins,
especially in the U.S. market.
* Ranbaxy shares are down 2.9 percent, underperforming a 0.5
percent fall in the NSE index, as the stock continues to be hit
by concerns it will face additional U.S. regulatory scrutiny.
