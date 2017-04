* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 5 basis points to 8.11 percent as cash rates retreat from the day's highs. * Earlier in the session, bond yields had risen as much as 5 basis points to 8.21 percent on expectations cash rates could rise above the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. * "There is a relief rally in the market as cash rates are holding close to 10 percent, but markets will not be too aggressive ahead of the policy," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Indian banks borrowed 228.50 billion rupees under the emergency window on July 26, central bank data shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)