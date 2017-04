* India's overnight cash rate now tracking central bank's emergency funding rate, or Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) of 10.25 percent. * Monday marks the start of banks' requirement to maintain higher daily cash reserve ratio requirement announced last week with the start of a new reporting cycle. * Primary dealer tips floor at 10-10.10 percent with upside likely capped at 10.25-10.4 percent range as rates are expected to stay at around the new MSF rates. * High MSF borrowing shows the central bank's move to push the overnight rate closer to MSF rate showing success. * Total call rate volume at 53.78 billion rupees with weighted average rate of 10.2 percent. CBLO volumes at 439.5 billion rupees with weighted average rate at 9.95 percent. * Indian banks borrowed 228.50 billion rupees under the emergency window on July 26, central bank data shows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)