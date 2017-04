* USD/INR extends gains as shares head for a fourth consecutive session of declines and on month-end dollar demand from importers. The pair at 59.32/33 versus last close at 59.04/05. * The NSE index down 0.3 percent after falling 3.2 percent over the previous three sessions. * Dealers also cite outflows to the tune of $250 million related to dividend payments by ITC. * For the year ending March 2013, ITC has declared an equity dividend of 5.25 rupees per share. * RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1130 GMT, ahead of rate decision on Tuesday; will be closely watched for any comments on rupee. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)