* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate edges down 6 basis points to 8.22 percent while the 1-year rate drops 14 bps to 9.16 percent as investors unwind paid positions. * Traders say large paid positions were built on expectations cash rates would rise much above 10.25 percent at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. However, cash rates remaining close to 10 percent is prompting some receiving in OIS rates. * A very sharp move in rates is, however, not expected as traders would prefer to stay light ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The RBI is, however, expected to stay put on both rates and the cash reserve ratio but could offer some clarity on its recent rupee measures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)