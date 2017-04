* USD/INR forward premiums fall with some exporter selling pulling down premiums from early highs. * One-year forward premium at 463 points vs 473 points last close. * Dealers say no trading positions being taken ahead of RBI rate decision on Tuesday. * "There was some good receiving interest in the August maturity," says dealer. * Spot USD/INR at 59.37/38 versus last close at 59.04/05. * RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1130 GMT, ahead of rate decision on Tuesday; will be closely watched for any comments on rupee. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)