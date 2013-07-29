* The BSE index down 0.57 percent and the NSE index
falls 0.71 percent, heading towards their fourth
successive session of falls.
* Allahabad Bank slumped as much as 6.9 percent to its
lowest level in more than three years after the public sector
lender reported April-June net profit slumped almost 20 percent,
while non-performing assets rose.
* Among other stocks that reported earnings, Bharti Infratel Ltd
and Jaiprakash Associates both extended
losses on disappointing numbers.
* HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India fell
ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3.57 percent after J.P.
Morgan and Macquarie downgrade their ratings, citing the
prospect of slowing revenue.