* The BSE index down 0.57 percent and the NSE index falls 0.71 percent, heading towards their fourth successive session of falls. * Allahabad Bank slumped as much as 6.9 percent to its lowest level in more than three years after the public sector lender reported April-June net profit slumped almost 20 percent, while non-performing assets rose. * Among other stocks that reported earnings, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates both extended losses on disappointing numbers. * HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India fell ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3.57 percent after J.P. Morgan and Macquarie downgrade their ratings, citing the prospect of slowing revenue.