* USD/INR off highs on corporate selling, dealers say. The pair at 59.32/33, off 59.45 highs, versus last close at 59.04/05. * Dealers say large Mumbai-based IT company was seen selling dollars. * Local stocks extend losses, down 0.8 percent, providing floor to pair; unlikely to breach 59.50 on upside. * Dealers also cite outflows to the tune of $250 million related to dividend payments by ITC. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)