July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unilever NV
Guarantor Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 5, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.635
Reoffer price 99.635
Yield 1.806 pct
Spread 25 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Amsterdam & London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0957258212
