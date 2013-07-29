July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 97.292

Payment Date August 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0196878661

Data supplied by International Insider.