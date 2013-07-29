July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Guarantor Hengli (Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date August 6, 2018
Coupon 4.50 pct
Issue price 99.061
Reoffer price 99.061
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date August 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citic, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
ICBC, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
