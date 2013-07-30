Earnings are back to the fore in Hong Kong equity markets where
initial enthusiasm about PBOC's funds injection proves
short-lived. Property weak and Yanzhou Coal's sluggish
forecast puts materials on the backfoot. Here's what moving
beyond the indexes:
** Tencent Holdings : +1.5%. In a league of its own
as stock hits another record high.
** Yanzhou Coal : -7.2%, company gives second
warning on first-half results in three months. Goldman warns
2013 marks the beginning of a multi-year down-cycle for China's
coal industry with earnings & margin disappointments ahead.
** Shangri-La Asia : -6.8%, stock at a near-4-year
low on another profit warning. Company blames higher costs &
hotels in mainland China underperforming.
** Lifestyle International : +5.2%, on the flip
side, results in-line with most analyst expectations suggesting
sales holding up in tough environment and company says on-track
to spin-off property business. Stock at 4-1/2-month high.
** Wynn Macau : +1.9 percent, after in-line
results, stock stuck in no-man's land with 15 of 24 analysts
sitting on the fence with a "hold" rating.
